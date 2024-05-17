Why Honda Is No Longer The Top Stolen Car In Washington State

What's The #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In Washington State In 2024?

For years and years, the #1 stolen vehicle in Washington State was the Honda Accord.

Why Is A Honda Accord The Easiest Car To Steal In Washington State?

According to Altra Insurance, the 1997 Honda Accord is the most frequently stolen car in America because of a fatal design flaw. As these cars age, the ignition becomes increasingly imprecise, meaning almost anything can be inserted and used to start the car.

I had a blue 82 Honda Accord and one time I caught a man trying to hot wire it when I was working at a skating rink back in the 90's. Luckily, my car didn't get stolen but I became quickly aware that owning a Honda or Toyota can make you a likely target.

Well, times have changed and in 2024, the most stolen vehicles in Washington State might surprise you.

According to an article from KIRO 7, Asian sedans seem to have taken the top spot and surprisingly Ford 150's also make the list of the most common stolen vehicles in the nation. The ranking is according to the FBI's National Crime Information Center - here are the top stolen vehicles of 2024:

Hyundai Elantra, 48,445 Hyundai Sonata, 42,813 Kia Optima, 30,204 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 23,721 Kia Soul, 21,001 Honda Accord, 20,895 Honda Civic, 19,858 Kia Forte, 16,209 Ford F150 Series Pickup, 15,852 Kia Sportage 15,749

The Honda Accord still makes the list at #6 but the Hyundai Elantra now sits in the top spot.

According to reports, car thieves are utilizing more advanced technology to get past key fobs and keyless entry on new cars.

There's no guarantee you can stop your car from getting stolen but keeping it locked and having surveillance cameras might help prevent a loss.

