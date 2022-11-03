Why Hasn’t Daylight Saving Time Gone Away in Washington State?

If you've ever been confused about whether it's "daylight savings time" or "daylight savings," you're not alone. The topic of daylight saving time (DST) is a controversial one, with proponents and opponents arguing vehemently for and against the twice-yearly time change.

In the United States, DST is currently observed in most states, with a few exceptions but why do we still have daylight saving time in Washington State?

Daylight saving time was first introduced in the United States in 1918, but it was only implemented for a brief period of time before being repealed in 1919.

It wasn't until World War II that daylight saving time became widely adopted in America, and even then it wasn't mandated by the federal government for many years after that—individual states were free to opt-out if they so desired.

DST was then enacted and repealed several times over the next few decades before finally being codified into law in 1966 by the Uniform Time Act.

As you may know, Washington State back in 2019 passed a bill keeping Washington in Daylight Saving Time permanently, and yet we are still putting our clocks forward and backward, so why is that?

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 did pass the Senate on March 15th, 2022 but it still takes an act of both houses of Congress to approve it. If Congress enacts the bill, we could be on DST permanently in Washington State starting in November 2023.

As of 2018, there are only two states—Arizona and Hawaii—that do not observe daylight saving time.

All other states, including Washington, observe it to some degree.

While there has been much debate over the years as to whether or not daylight saving time is actually effective in conserving energy, the practice remains popular nonetheless and we'll see if the fall of November 2023 if we finally will do away with Daylight Saving Time once and for all in Washington State.

