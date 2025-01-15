Let's be honest, flying out of Washington State can feel like an arm and a leg!

A recent study by Vegas Insider ranked Washington among the most expensive states to depart from.

Now, we love our quaint little Pasco Airport.

It's charming, efficient, and a whole lot less stressful than navigating Seattle-Tacoma International. But ultimately we have to get to Seattle anyway and that's an added leg to our trip.

And even though it's easier than driving to Sea-Tac, that "convenience" comes at a price.

Connecting flights requires an additional hop to Seattle, adding hours and dollars to our travel budget.

But even without the extra leg of flying out of Tri-Cities, the expense of flying out of WA State at all is higher than many states.

Here's our ranking:

screenshot Vegas Insider screenshot Vegas Insider loading...

It's like a double whammy – the cost of flying from Pasco and the higher prices out of Seattle.

Why does it cost more to fly out of Washington?

A combination of factors contributes to the high cost. High demand due to its status as a major tech hub and a limited number of airports serving the region both play a significant role.

So, while we appreciate the beauty of our state, let's not forget the financial toll of leaving it.

Maybe a little more competition in the airline industry could bring some relief to our wallets.

I don't know about you, but I still think it's worth living in this great state in spite of the higher price to leave it occasionally.

And, if you've ever eaten at Floret in the Seattle Airport, you know it's worth spending a bit of time waiting for a flight so you can indulge on some of the great food there!

Plus, you've got to admit there are some pretty cool places to shop at the airport too!

45 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby