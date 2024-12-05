Why Do Washingtonians Surround Their House With Empty Milk Jugs?

So, as a kid growing up in Clarkston, Washington, we'd pass a house that always had milk jugs around its property.



I always thought it was odd and surprised that the milk jugs stayed there for years and the city officials didn't come along and have the homeowners remove them.

It got me thinking. Why on earth would someone do this? I did a little digging, and here's what I discovered.

The number one reason I believe these folks had the milk jugs as a barrier for scaring off animals like deer, rabbits, or birds from gardens.

The second reason someone might have milk jugs as a barrier around their property is to collect rainwater for later use in gardens.

The third reason might be that cut milk jugs can be placed over small plants to shield them from cold weather.

A fourth reason is that milk jugs can be used as makeshift markers for garden plots, pathways, or property lines.

I discovered a variety of reasons why people might have milk jugs surrounding their property, but it was quite the eyesore.

Luckily, they didn't live in an HOA, but I was always surprised at how long they got away with it.

Do you recall seeing a house like that in your youth? Let me know in the comments below