Which Breathtaking Campground in WA Doesn’t Require a Reservation?

Everything has gone up in price lately. However, the price of camping hasn't risen.

You can camp overnight for just $20 at White River Campground in Mount Rainier National Park. Bookings are NOT accepted. It's first come, first served. With streams that cut through some sites, there are 88 sites for tents and RVs, non-electric. (RV limit 27 ft. and trailer limit 18ft.) I've never been, yet, but for $20 a night, I'm planning a trip!

According to Recreation.gov the views are stunning, and the hiking trails are amazing. There's NEVER been a better time than now, to visit White River Campground. I still can't get over the $20 fee and no reservations required.

Use the Recreation.gov Mobile App to pay the nightly camping fee when you arrive at the campground. Prior to arriving at the campground download the Recreation.gov App to your mobile device and create a Recreation.gov account.

What is there to do at White River Campground?

From bird watching, hiking, berry picking, to enjoying a picnic and experiencing an abundance of wildlife, there's something for everyone at White River Campground. Boating, fishing, and paddling are popular activities.

Note: There is NO cellular service or WiFi in the campground. And according to NPS.gov:

Beginning August 18, 2023, until rescinded, a parkwide fire ban is in effect, prohibiting all fires including: All campfires in campgrounds. (Campfires are already prohibited in the park's wilderness).

Ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbecue grills.

