When Will SR 20 North Cascades Highway in Washington State Open In 2023?

We recently did an article on Washington State's longest road and because of its length, portions of the highway are closed for winter but spring is here so when is the highway opening?



SR 20 North Cascades Highway is Washington State's longest highway at 436 miles and contains several mountain passes. The highway was once a wagon trail so could you imagine trying to navigate that road in the winter?

The Washington Department of Transportation recently posted on their Facebook on the progress of the highway's opening date:

It's one of our most-asked questions this time of year, and we have an answer for you: Clearing of the SR 20 North Cascades Highway after its winter slumber will begin on Monday, March 27. This process typically takes between 6-8 weeks to complete as crews work their way up from both the west and east sides. Here are some photos of the WA DOT cleaning up the pass, look at that measuring stick 👀

WA DOT also included these reminders as well :

If you have a snowmobile at the Early Winters gate, we need you to move it by this weekend to make room for the work crews. Earlier, our crews measured snow depth at the summit at 100 inches, but it's down to 80 inches.

Remember, starting next week there will be no access to recreational activities beyond the closure gates as they will be active work zones. Recreation will still be allowed on the weekends but be sure you're aware of avalanche concerns before heading up.

