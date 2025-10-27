Here’s When Ski Season Begins for Tri-Citians Heading East to the Mountains

With all the snow flying on the passes this weekend, you'd think that ski lodges and ski season would be open, but don't worry, we are just a few weeks away from ski season in Washington State.

Fresh Powder Soon? See When Eastern Washington’s Ski Resorts Plan to Open

So when do some of our favorite ski lodges open for the season?

Here are a few that are projected to open in Eastern Washington.

According to On The Slope, 49 Degrees North Ski & Snowboard Resort (Chewelah) is projected to open on November 22nd.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort (near Wenatchee) is projected to open on November 22nd.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park (Spokane area) is projected to open on November 28th.

For the 2025-26 season, many dates are projected rather than officially confirmed.

Closer to home here in the Tri-Cities, Ski Bluewood is projected to open on November 29th, and White Pass hopefully will be open by November 21st.

Please note that all dates are tentative and subject to change depending on snow cover, weather conditions, and resort readiness.

If you're excited about the upcoming ski season, please let me know in the comments below.

