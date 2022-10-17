When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?

We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?

Washington State Has One Unusual Law Concerning Honking Your Car Horn

The short answer is that you can use your car horn whenever necessary to warn other drivers, pedestrians, or animals of danger. That said, there are a few other circumstances in which honking is allowed or even required by law.

For example, one unusual Washington State law requires drivers to honk their horns when approaching a blind intersection. Horn honking really is all about safety.

In addition, many cities and towns have their own laws regarding car horns. In Seattle, for example, it's illegal to honk your horn for any reason other than as a warning of danger.

So if you find yourself in a situation where you just can't help but honk your horn, be sure to check local laws first to make sure you're not breaking any rules.

Believe It Or Not, Honking Your Horn For No Reason Could Get You A Ticket

However, there are some circumstances in which honking is either not allowed or even required by law. Be sure to familiarize yourself with local laws before using your car horn to avoid getting a ticket.