New Brews with a View: Wheat Head Brewing Announces Kennewick Waterfront Debut

One of my favorite breweries is opening a second location, and it will be situated along the river in Kennewick.

Kennewick’s Waterfront Just Got Better—Wheat Head Brewing Opening Soon

If you are a fan of Wheat Head Brewery on the outskirts of Kennewick near Horse Heaven Hills, you'll love their new location in downtown Kennewick in April.

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Big News for Beer Lovers: Wheat Head Brewing Expands to Kennewick Waterfront

With views along the Columbia River, the new Wheat Head Brewery will be located at the Columbia Gardens at 318 Columbia Drive.

Wheat Head Brewery has a strong following, so its second location should also prove popular.

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The Port of Kennewick has been trying to build Columbia Gardens into a foodie and drink destination, and the addition of Wheat Head on the Water should be a great boon for the area.

Wheat Head on the Water's grand opening date is April 18th, with the opening at Noon.

If you are a fan of the original Wheat Head Brewery, it'll be worth checking out their new location when it opens this weekend.

Even better, Swampy's BBQ is right there, so grab some grub while you are there as well.