What’s the Most Popular Dog Name in Washington State?

What Is The Most Popular Dog Name In Washington State?

Have you ever wondered what the most popular dog names are in our state?



Well, we have the answer for Washington State.

I've got three dogs, Barkley, Roxy, and Bodhi and it looks like they didn't make the list of the most popular dog names in Washington State.

Roxy did rank in the top 100 girl dog names on the American Kennel Club website but Washington's #1 dog name was a little surprising to me.

Other popular dog names in Washington include Bailey, Bella, Charlie, Lucy, and Molly.

One interesting trend we noticed when analyzing the list of most popular names was that many of them were human-sounding names (e.g., Bailey, Charlie).

This could be because people want their pets to feel like part of the family so they give them human names.

The top 10 list of 2019-2020 also included some quirky choices like Toby and Gizmo – both fun options if you’re looking to give your pup a unique twist on a traditional name, and don’t forget about classic choices like Rocky or Duke—names that will never go out of style.

We looked at data from bark.com and bestlifeonline.com and found out that the most popular dog name in Washington State...drumroll, please…Luna!

No matter what type of pup you have – big or small, old or young – finding the perfect name can be tricky.

With so many options available, it can be hard to decide on just one name, however, if you live in Washington State then Luna might be your best bet.

After all, it is currently the most popular dog name in this beautiful state, so if you’re looking for inspiration for naming your furry friend then look no further than Luna—it just might be the perfect fit.

