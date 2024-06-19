What’s the Highest-Paying Trade Job in Washington State?

Always lots of talk about college versus trade schools and for anyone wanting to better themselves in their life and career, education in any form is a good thing.



How you get there is up to you. I was fortunate that I got started in radio broadcasting right out of high school and I just fell in love with it.

It doesn't usually happen that way and most high school graduates are still trying to find their way.

One thing I do know is that everyone's path is different and a trade school is always a great way to go and you'd be surprised on the highest-paying trade job in Washington State.

The funny thing is that if I wasn't a broadcaster, I'd love to do this job.

My grandfather was a truck driver for years and I admired him for it. It provided him with a good salary and pension, giving him plenty of time for fishing in retirement.

Zippia.com has done the number crunching and being an Operator/Truck Driver is one of the highest-paying jobs in Washington. It ranks 7th overall in the state and the average salary is $210,000 with a starting wage of $153,000.

So when you think about that next step in life and college might not be your thing, trucking might be the avenue for you. I've often said if I wasn't doing radio, I'd hit the road like my grandfather did with my favorite songs blaring from the radio.

