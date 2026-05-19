What’s Closed in Tri-Cities for Memorial Day 2026? Here’s What to Know

I can't believe Memorial Day is around the corner, and that does mean that several businesses will be closed in the Columbia Basin on Monday, May 25th.

Need the Bank or Post Office? Here’s What’s Closed on Memorial Day

Most people hit the road with 33 million travelers out on the road during the three-day holiday.

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From Banks to Mail Delivery: What Shuts Down Memorial Day in Tri-Cities

If you are sticking around the Tri-Cities, these are the places that you'll find closed on Monday:

U.S. Post Offices and regular USPS mail delivery

Most banks and credit unions

Federal, state, county, and city government offices

Benton and Franklin County courts and many public services

Most public schools and libraries

Many medical clinics and administrative offices

Some locally owned businesses and restaurants may close or reduce hours

READ MORE: Do You Know The True Meaning Of Memorial Day?

As you can see, several of the usual suspects are closed on a national holiday.

The good news is that plenty of places will be open, but be sure to check out business hours just in case.

Grocery stores (often with holiday hours)

Walmart, Target, and many retail stores

Gas stations and convenience stores

Movie theaters and many restaurants

Parks, trails, and outdoor recreation areas

If you are headed out on the roadways this Memorial Day, please drive carefully and enjoy the weekend.