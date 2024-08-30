What Would You Change Mt. Rainier’s Name to if You Could?

So controversy is swirling around the changing of the name Mount Rainier in Washington State.



Here's Why Changing Mt. Rainier's Name Might Be A Good Idea

It might surprise you that Mt. Rainier is named after a real person. The famous mountain has had several other names like Mount Tacoma and Lewis and Clark had it on their map as "Mt. Regniere"

George Vancouver, a British Royal Navy Officer, who explored the region named the mountain after his friend Peter Rainier.

The irony is that Rainier wasn't interested in seeing the United States succeed and has been regarded as "anti-American".

So do you keep the name on a mountain of a guy that never saw it and in a country he hated?

There are a lot of people who would like to see the name changed including the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

If you could rename Mount Rainier, what would you name it?

I've enclosed a few of my suggestions:

Tahoma : This name is already deeply connected to the mountain's indigenous heritage, particularly from the Puyallup and other Native American tribes in the region who referred to the mountain as "Tahoma" or "Tacoma," meaning "the source of nourishment from the many streams coming from the slopes."

: This name is already deeply connected to the mountain's indigenous heritage, particularly from the Puyallup and other Native American tribes in the region who referred to the mountain as "Tahoma" or "Tacoma," meaning "the source of nourishment from the many streams coming from the slopes." Mount Nisqually : Named after the Nisqually tribe, whose lands are near the mountain. This name would honor the tribe's long history and connection to the region.

: Named after the Nisqually tribe, whose lands are near the mountain. This name would honor the tribe's long history and connection to the region. Skyfire Peak : Reflecting the stunning sunrise and sunset colors that often light up the mountain's snowy slopes, this name would capture the natural beauty and awe-inspiring presence of the peak.

: Reflecting the stunning sunrise and sunset colors that often light up the mountain's snowy slopes, this name would capture the natural beauty and awe-inspiring presence of the peak. Everwhite Summit : A poetic name that emphasizes the mountain's year-round snowcap and its majestic, towering presence.

: A poetic name that emphasizes the mountain's year-round snowcap and its majestic, towering presence. Rainmaker Peak: Given the mountain's influence on the region's weather patterns, this name would be a nod to its role in creating the lush, rainy environment of the Pacific Northwest.

I think the original name of Mount Tacoma would be cool but it would take an act of Congress to get the mountain a new name but it's looking at doing in the future.

