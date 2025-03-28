What To Do if You See a Blue Stop Sign in Washington State

Occasionally, you'll see a blue stop sign in Washington State. Do you know what to do when you see one?



Navigating Blue Stop Signs in Washington State: What You Should Do

First, it might surprise you to learn that a blue stop sign isn't an official control sign, but you still have to stop at one.

Why a blue stop sign?

You'll find blue stop signs on private property, like ranch roads, business lots, or in Hawaii, where they are more common.

In other countries like Japan and Mexico, blue stop signs can serve as no-entry or restricted area warning signs.

Spotted a Blue Stop Sign in Washington? Here’s What to Know

Blue stop signs can also be spotted in residential communities like HOA or enclosed private property.

What's interesting is that a blue stop sign works just like a regular stop sign. You are required to come to a complete stop when you encounter one.

Since the 1950s, all official stop signs have been red, so the blue stop sign is for private property owners who want drivers to stop within their property. You might even find them in gated communities around Washington State.

So if you encounter a blue stop sign in Washington State, now you know what they are used for and why they exist. Just remember, you still need to stop when you see one, and you can still get a ticket if you run a blue stop sign.

