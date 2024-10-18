What Mountain Is Featured on Washington State License Plates?

For those lucky enough to call Washington State home, the sight of majestic mountains on the horizon is as familiar as rain in Seattle.



But one question has been sparking friendly debates at dinner tables and online forums alike:

Which mountain graces our Washington State license plates?

Eruption Watch Continues At Mt. Saint Helens Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

I saw on the Facebook meme page that some people totally didn't know what mountain is on our state's license plate so let's have some fun with some other contenders and why they aren't the mountain on our license plates

First off, let’s address what many consider the obvious choice—Mount Saint Helens.

This iconic volcano erupted back in 1980 in a spectacular display that left an indelible mark on both the landscape and popular culture.

Who could forget that mushroom cloud or the scenes of chaos captured forever in history books?

It seems only fitting that such an explosive part of our history would find its way onto something as ubiquitous as a license plate.

Photo by Alek Newton on Unsplash Photo by Alek Newton on Unsplash loading...

But hold your horses—or should I say your engines—because here comes Mount Adams cruising into view like a dark horse contender!

While it may not have had any recent dramatic eruptions to boost its notoriety, this majestic peak is actually taller than its fiery cousin, standing proudly at over 12,000 feet. Some argue it's time for this gentle giant to get its moment in the spotlight.

but alas our license plates in Washington State feature Mount Rainier.

Rainier stands as an emblematic feature of Washington's landscape—a majestic peak rising 14,411 feet above sea level.

So it might seem obvious to some, it was fascinating to discover that some in Washington State still don't what mountain is on our license plates but now you know.