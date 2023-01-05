What Is the Minimum Age You Can Get Married in Washington State?

How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Married In Washington State?

Are you wondering what the minimum age to get married in Washington State is? If so, you're in the right place.

What Is The Minimum Age That You Can Get Married In Washington State?

Marriage is an important life milestone for many couples, but it’s also a legal union with certain requirements.

Every state has its own laws regarding who can and cannot get married and what age they must be. In this article, we will explore the minimum age to get married in Washington State.

The minimum age to get married in Washington State is 18 years old. This means that anyone under the age of 18 cannot legally enter into a marriage without parental consent or a court order.

The only exceptions to this rule are if one of the parties is 17 years old and has obtained written parental consent. Minors younger than 17 can also get married but must obtain written permission from a judge in order to marry - some circumstances include pregnancy and childbirth.

In addition to these rules on age, Washington State also has some other legal requirements when it comes to getting married.

For example, before you can get married in Washington State you must apply for a marriage license at your local County Auditor’s Office prior to the ceremony.

You will need two forms of identification—one must be a photo ID—as well as proof of your Social Security numbers.

Both parties must be present when applying for the marriage license and there is a three-day waiting period after it is issued before you can actually get married.

Getting married in Washington State requires certain legal steps that must be followed closely so that your marriage is valid and recognized by law.

If you are planning on getting married, make sure that you understand all of the legal requirements for obtaining a marriage license as well as what the minimum age requirement is for getting married in Washington State.

By following these steps closely, you can ensure that your marriage is legally binding and recognized by law.

