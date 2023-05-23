What Is Required To Run a Yard Sale in Tri-Cities Washington?

What Are The Rules And Regulations When Running A Yard Sale In Tri-Cities WA?

They say you learn something new every day and boy did I learn the hard way about yard sales and the law a few days ago.



Do I Need A Permit To Have A Yard Sale In Pasco Washington?

My friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention decided to hold a yard sale at their clinic this past weekend in Pasco.

I was in the office on Monday and the code enforcement officer stopped by to talk to the office manager. I discovered something new as I didn't know that you had to have a permit to have a yard sale in Pasco.

The good news is the permit is free so as long as you go online and get your permit, you are within the law and will have no issues.

We did discover that if you have a yard sale on a commercial site, even a non-profit, you have to pay a small fee.

I'm sure most people don't even think about these things and the Pasco Code Enforcement Officer was very nice and gave out a gentle reminder and now I know Pasco works.

I'm from Kennewick so I thought I'd dive in and see what other regulations you must follow concerning yard sales in the Tri-Cities.

I'm going to spotlight the three main cities, Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, and their yard sale requirements.

Here are the Kennewick rules: you don't need a permit but yard sales at one address is limited to twice a year. All items must be used and if it rains or snows, you don't have to use that as one of your days.

Pasco requires a permit to have a yard sale within the city limits. Permits are free and can be obtained by completing a Yard Sale Permit Application online (registration required).

Yard sales shall be limited to two such sales in each calendar year for each individual household. No sale shall be conducted for a period of more than two consecutive calendar days.

Merchandise offered for sale at a yard sale must consist of used or secondhand material owned by the person granted the permit or members of the individual household.

Lastly, Richland doesn't have any yard sales rules but the city does expect the yard sales signs to be picked as soon as the sale concludes.

You can read more about yard sale regulations in the Tri-Cities here.

