Remember the beautiful tree farm that used to line I-84 near Boardman? Here's what happened to those thousands of trees.

One of Oregon's Most Beautiful Roadside Sights Is Long Gone

One of the most amazing sights along I-84 near Boardman for many years was the tree farm that spanned over 25,000 acres and consisted of thousands of hybrid poplar trees

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Remember When These Thousands of Trees Lined the Highway Near Hermiston?

As a kid, it seemed like the trees stretched forever, and even outside Pasco on the way to Prescott, another tree farm was dwarfed by the one along I-84.

Photo by Caleb Riston on Unsplash Photo by Caleb Riston on Unsplash

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Boise Cascade and Potlatch established the tree farm in 1990 to grow trees for the pulp and paper industry.

These weren't ordinary trees; they were SUPER TREES! They were specially developed hybrid poplars, marketed as Pacific Albus.

They grew quickly and were managed as a commercial timber crop.

So where did the trees go?

A Google search says that 17,000 acres were sold in 2007 to Greenwood Resources, and then in 2015 and 2016, the property was sold again as the remaining acres were split up.

Approximately 7,288 acres were sold to Willow Creek Dairy for dairy operations.

Lastly, AgriNorthwest bought the remaining acreage and has since converted the land to growing crops.

Sadly, the trees were cleared out, taking away a memorable roadside attraction for travelers, which is now a faded memory for us who grew up in the area.