What Grocery Item Has Increased the Most in Washington State?

So 2024 has been a crazy year for inflation and the cost of groceries has skyrocketed but what grocery item has jumped the most in Washington State?



Soda Has Jumped By 35% But Another Grocery Item Tops That Cost In WA State

I looked down at my receipt and was surprised by the items that had gone up like crazy. I'm a Pepsi guy and even my pop has gone from $1.69 on average to $2.50.

So what items are costing the most in 2024?

Recent data reveals that eggs are among the grocery items with the most significant price increase.

From November 2020 to March 2024, the average price of a dozen eggs skyrocketed by 54%.

This dramatic rise is attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions and increased feed costs for poultry farmers.

Beef and veal are not far behind in the price hike arena. Predictions for 2024 estimate an average price increase of 5.6%, with possible variations ranging from 2.9% to 8.4%.

Rising feed costs and labor shortages in the meat processing industry have contributed to this surge.

Flour, a staple in many households, has also become more expensive. Prices have increased by over one-third since March 2020.

The cost of sugar has seen a similar upward trend, with prices increasing by over one-third since March 2020.

My Pepsi is on the list as well, carbonated beverages are pricier than they used to be. Since March 2020, these drinks have seen a 32.1% price increase.

The reasons include rising costs of raw materials like aluminum for cans and the sweeteners used in these beverages.

So if you were curious, eggs are the one item that has jumped in price due to inflation in Washington State.

