What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?

Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?

Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?



We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night

I saw the video and it sucked me in. The premise of the video is that putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone will help keep you safe.

I'm all for people making money but I almost went down the "tin foil on the doorknob" rabbit hole.

Leave Tin Foil Wrapped On The Doorknob To See If Your Door Has Been Tampered With

There are a lot of uses for aluminum foil around the house and yes you can use foil on the door when painting and such but what about the video where it says to put tin foil on the doorknob when you are home alone?

Snopes.com has come to our rescue again. It's likely when you see videos that give you little "safety" hacks and such, they are looking to sell you something.

It's not a bad thing to sell stuff but as long as you know what you are getting yourself into, that'll help you avoid a scam.

I almost went down the rabbit hole and I love life hacks so I'm always quick to click but the next time you see a video promising a "quick" fix, just beware that someone might be trying to sell you something.

I'm sure putting tin foil on your doorknob does work to see if someone tried to break into your property overnight but that might come as perfect common sense to you and a video isn't going to make you wiser about it.

You can check out the original snopes.com article here.

