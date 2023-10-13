What Are the Odds Your Car Will Rust in Washington State?

Will My Car Rust In Washington State? What Are The Odds?

I was always under the assumption that cars on the west side of Washington State rust quicker than cars on the east side like places like the Tri-Cities.



Is It Fact Or Fiction? Do Cars Rust Faster In Washington State?

A recent Reddit question was thrown out there about rust and the odds of your vehicle in Washington State being affected.

Most of the commentators concurred that believe it or not, rust isn't that much of a factor in Washington State but it does exist to some extent because of these 3 factors:

Climate: Washington State has a varied climate, with coastal regions experiencing milder and wetter conditions, while inland areas have a more continental climate with colder winters and drier summers. Coastal areas, like Seattle, may experience more rain and moisture, which can contribute to rust if your car is not properly protected.

Road Salt: In some areas of Washington, especially in regions with colder winters, road salt may be used to de-ice roads during snowy and icy conditions. Road salt can accelerate the rusting process on vehicles, so if you live in an area where it's used frequently, your car may be at a higher risk of rust.

Maintenance: Proper maintenance can significantly impact the likelihood of your car rusting. Regular washing and waxing can help protect your vehicle's paint and prevent rust from forming. Additionally, keeping your car clean and free of debris, such as leaves and dirt, can help prevent rust from taking hold.

It's important to note that while Washington State has its share of rain and moisture, many cars in the state do not experience significant rust issues. The risk of rust varies widely from one vehicle to another and depends on the factors mentioned above.

I once lived in Bakersfield where it got so hot one summer it burnt the clear coat off of my pickup - learned a valuable lesson that year as the heat literally peeled away the paint in the summer heat.

So the odds are pretty slim your car will experience rust unless you just give up and let it happen.