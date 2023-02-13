What Are the Legal Grounds for Divorce in Washington State?

What Do I Need To Do Legally To Get A Divorce In Washington State?

Divorce is an emotionally and legally complex process. I know, I've been through one myself and knowing the grounds for divorce in Washington can help you understand the basics of the process, as well as what to expect going forward.

I'm going to outline the legal grounds for divorce in Washington State so that you can feel more prepared should you decide to file for a divorce.

The Legal Grounds For Divorce In Washington State

Washington is a “no-fault” state when it comes to filing for a divorce. That means that either party may file for dissolution of marriage without having to prove fault on the part of either spouse.

In other words, neither party needs to have done anything wrong to be eligible for a divorce in Washington State.

The only requirement is that one party must have been a resident of Washington for at least 90 days prior to filing for dissolution of marriage.

There are many issues that need to be addressed during the process of dissolving a marriage, such as the division of property and child custody.

Understanding the legal grounds for divorce in Washington State can make navigating those other issues easier.

Being aware of these laws also helps ensure that your rights will be protected throughout your divorce proceedings, regardless if you choose mediation or court proceedings.

You can read more details about a "no-fault" divorce In Washington State here.