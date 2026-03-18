From Tragedy to Triumph: Can You Be Annie’s Second Chance in the Tri-Cities?

Our newest visitor to the studio was an adorable puppy named Annie from Pet Overpopulation Prevention. She also goes by Orphan Annie, and there is a heartbreaking reason why.

This Sweet Pup’s Rough Start Will Shock You

The day before, her mother and most of her littermates had been killed by another dog. The few survivors were given away quickly. The family that got her was unprepared for a neonatal puppy.

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This Survivor Pup Is Ready for Her Forever Home

Annie is now 15 weeks old and weighs 30 pounds. She has been fostered and raised by a local dog trainer who knows how critical the socialization and behavior shaping of a singleton neonate puppy is.

Annie has been exposed to dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, geese, parrots, men, women, and older children (young, very active, rambunctious ones are very overwhelming). She has had visits with kids, but was not raised with them.

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Annie has started potty training, is crate trained, started leash training, is familiar and comfortable with various floor and ground covers, is working on chew to training, learning to use a dog door, recall, sitting for attention, and name recognition.

Being a thick-coated pup, she gets overheated easily. She will require access to indoors to keep her cool, a cooling mat, and she LOVES cuddling with frozen water bottles.

Her breed mix is an active, large bunch. She will require access secure fenced yard (no apartments, condos). She could grow to 70 lbs or more

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She has a low frustration threshold due to being a single puppy. This will improve with constant, positive reinforcement, redirection, and training.

She is not a dog that will thrive emotionally as a livestock guardian. Having been raised as a bottle pup, she loves being with people, doing things with people, and “helping” however she can.

She is crazy smart, watches the world with every ounce of what she sees, becoming information to use at a later date.

She is attentive, good with cats, dogs, and chickens. Spayed, microchipped, and very close to having all her vaccinations completed!

She has great leash manners, is busy but not active (compared to her German shepherd friend or the pack of chihuahuas that have helped teach her to be a dog, lol).

Her top 3 breeds in her Wisdom Panel DNA test:

German shepherd

Great Pyrenees

Chow

Many other things are mixed in too, like husky, Akita, cattle dog…

She hasn’t been raised around kids, but she has interacted with them in short durations, so I think 8+ years old would be a fair age as long as the kids aren’t “wild”.

If you'd love to adopt this sweet survivor, click here for more details.