5 Reasons Why West Richland Is One of Washington’s Best Places to Live

Guess who made the top place to live list again? It looks like West Richland continues its streak of being #1 as the best place to live in the Evergreen State.

What Makes West Richland a Top-Rated Community in Washington State?

We all know why we love West Richland, but if you are new to the Tri-Cities or thinking about moving to the Columbia Basin, here are five reasons why you should pin on your map for West Richland.

If you love the sunshine and the outdoors, West Richland is a great place to live. We've got parks, trails, and the Yakima River for kayaking, fishing, floating, and paddleboarding

West Richland Named Among Best Places to Live — Here’s Why

We've also got Bombing Range Sports Complex, Flat Top Park concerts, a summer concert series, Veterans Day Parade, Harvest Festival, and Hogs & Dogs.

West Richland also scores high on safety. West Richland generally ranks 2nd or 3rd in the state for the safest place to live.

We've also got great schools thanks to the Richland School District. Tapteal and White Bluffs are listed as some of the best elementary schools in the state.

West Richland's cost of living is 3% below the national average, while housing is 12% below the average in a posting from the Tri-City Herald.

So many great reasons for newbies and old timers to enjoy West Richland, and as you can see, this is like the sixth year that West Richland ranks #1, so it says a lot about our community.

