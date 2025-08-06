Man Caught in Lewd Act with Trader Joe’s Refrigerator in Washington

Just when you thought Florida was the only place for weird news, Washington State says, "Hold my beer."

WA Police Say Man Was Found in a Compromising Position With a Store Appliance

At first, I thought it was a parody article, but nope, this happened and was posted on the Seattle Police blotter blog.

So here are the details of one of the craziest news stories in a while:

On August 5th, Seattle police officers arrested a 33-year-old man for making threats to kill with a knife following copulation with a refrigerator inside a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

Yes, you read it right, a man was "humping" a refrigerator inside a Trader Joe's before attempting to do the same to a customer. The report said that when challenged, the suspect became upset and kicked a flower display.

Man Arrested in Washington for Inappropriate Conduct at Grocery Store

Seattle Police arrived at the Trader Joe's store located near East Madison Street due to a report of a man using racial slurs and brandishing a knife at security. Shortly after, he also threatened to kill everyone in the store.

The suspect was soon apprehended by Seattle's Finest. Multiple officers responded and arrested the suspect for felony Harassment. Police booked the suspect, a registered sex offender, into the King County Jail.

Talk about a weird news story from the other side of the state, but we all do recall the infamous "beaver" story from Kennewick. You'll soon realize that anything is possible.

You can read the official report here

