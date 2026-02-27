What the Weekend Weather Looks Like in the Tri-Cities

As February comes to an end, mild weather seems to be on tap for the upcoming weekend in Tri-Cities.

Planning the Weekend? Check the Tri-Cities Forecast

Some days will see temperatures of around 60 degrees, and we may not see rain showers until next week.

Sunshine or Showers? Your Tri-Cities Weekend Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, across Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, temperatures are expected to stay seasonable for late winter, with daytime highs likely climbing into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, so early risers and late-night outings could feel a bit brisk.

Skies are expected to be a mix of clouds and sun throughout much of the weekend. While widespread storms aren’t expected, there’s always a small chance of light showers popping up

Winds don’t appear to be a major concern, though occasional breezes could pick up in the afternoons, especially in open areas near the Columbia River.

It looks like the spring-like weather will continue through this weekend. I'm eyeing some yard work with these nice temperatures, and it should be a nice weekend for a walk or hike up Badger Mountain.

Wind seems like the biggest concern in the Columbia Basin over the weekend, but not much else.