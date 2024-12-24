Dicey Cascade and Blue Mountain Travel Over the Next 48 Hours

If your weekend plans involve crossing the Cascades or Blue Mountains, you’ll want to take extra precautions.

Winter weather is expected to create potentially hazardous driving conditions over the next 48 hours, so be prepared for some icy, dicey roads in Washington State.

The primary areas of concern include key mountain passes such as I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, US-2 Stevens Pass, US-12 White Pass, and US-97 Blewett Pass. Drivers should be prepared for slick roads, reduced visibility, and the possibility of snow accumulation. Tire chains may be required, so make sure they’re packed and ready before hitting the road.

While the Blue Mountain passes are not forecasted to be as heavily impacted, conditions there could still turn dicey, especially during peak snowfall or icy periods. Travelers in those areas are encouraged to stay vigilant and monitor the latest weather updates.

For the safest trip, consider these tips:

Check Pass Conditions: Visit the WSDOT website or use their mobile app for real-time updates on road closures and chain requirements.

Visit the WSDOT website or use their mobile app for real-time updates on road closures and chain requirements. Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure your car is winter-ready with proper tires, wiper fluid, and a fully stocked emergency kit.

Ensure your car is winter-ready with proper tires, wiper fluid, and a fully stocked emergency kit. Adjust Travel Plans: If possible, consider traveling during daylight hours when visibility is better, and road crews have had more time to clear snow and ice.

Stay safe and be prepared just in case. Lower elevations will have rain so don't let it fool you into thinking the mountains will be clear.