These 6 Weapons Are Highly Illegal To Own in Washington State

What Weapons Are Illegal In Washington State?

Gun laws vary from state to state, and it is important to know the laws specific to your area of Washington State.



Are Machine Guns Illegal In Washington State?

Knowing what weapons are illegal in Washington can help you stay informed, safe, and compliant. I remembered having a few of these items as a kid and was surprised to see them on the list of illegal weapons in Washington State.

As a kid growing up in Clarkston Washington, brass knuckles, a switchblade knife, and M-80s seemed to belong to the cool kids but as you'll see by our list, if you have them, you could be facing a hefty fine.

Washington State has some of the most stringent gun laws in the United States.

Here is a breakdown of 6 weapons that are illegal in Washington State and I also linked to more information on each of the weapons shown in our gallery.

Understanding what types of weapons you may not own can help avoid potential legal consequences should you ever find yourself caught with one without having gone through the necessary steps to obtain permission from federal authorities first.

As always, if you have any questions regarding these gun laws we encourage you to reach out directly to local law enforcement officials for further assistance

