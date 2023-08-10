This Mesmerizing Small Town in WA is Definitely Worth the Drive
The town of Waterville is in Douglas County and was settled in 1883 by A.T. Greene.
In 1886, the town was established as Jumper's Flat. After a large water reservoir was discovered on Greene's property, the town was enarmed "Waterville." In 1889, Greene built the Douglas County Courthouse and sold it to the county for $1. Not only is Waterville the county seat, Waterville has the highest elevation of any city or town in Washington at 2,622 feet above sea level. It's located on US Highway 2, about 35 minutes from Chelan and Wenatchee.
What is Waterville known for?
The town is known for hosting the North Central Washington Fair and Rodeo. It's a popular destination for tourists who love to hike and bike, people enjoy the Ice Age Floods geological trail. According to WatervilleWashington.org, it's an awesome area for a growing business and a growing family.
The Town of Waterville features high speed fiber optics internet connections, some of the cheapest electricity rates in the nation, and plenty of available commercial property. A stable work force resides right in town, attracted by efficient services, affordable housing, and a safe living environment.
What is there to do do in Waterville?
A lot. From the Historic Waterville walking tour, to visiting the Douglas County Historical Museum, families will love that it's a fabulous spot for a picnic. State parks are nearby as well as the Douglas Creek Wildlife area. For a complete list of things to do and events happening in Waterville and the surrounding area, click the button below.
After experiencing Waterville, why not plan on for some wonderful waterfall action in Washington?