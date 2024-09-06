5 Stunning Waterfalls in Washington State For A Special Trip

I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!

Here are 5 fabulous waterfalls close to Tri-Cities, Washington.

There are more, a lot more. However, these are fairly close to Tri-Cities. OK, not really close, but the closest I found. I didn't even know about them until I googled, "Waterfalls in Washington." Trust me, they're all amazing.

Spokane Falls

It's the name of the waterfall and dam on the Spokane River. There are the Upper Falls and Lower Falls in the central business district in downtown Spokane.

Palouse Falls

Palouse Falls State Park is on the Palouse River, about 4 miles from the confluence with the Snake River. This waterfall is a short distance from the parking area, campground, and picnic area. The state park was established in 1951.

Panther Creek Falls

This beauty is a 130-foot waterfall on Panther Creek in Carson, in Skamania County. There are two drops with the largest at 102 feet. It's a beautiful, short hike off the beaten path to the waterfall. Click here for the map and directions.

Twin Falls

This is one of a trio of waterfalls off Interstate 90. See one, or all three. You're well on your way. You'll need a Discover Pass. Bring the dog they're allowed on a leash of course. The trail is amazing! Click here for the map and more information.

Snoqualmie Falls

Located on the Snoqualmie River just east of Seattle, Snoqualmie Falls is between Fall City and Snoqualmie. The waterfall is internationally known for appearing in the TV show Twin Peaks. In 2009, Snoqualmie Falls were listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

I hope you get a chance to visit these breathtaking places.

Here's some more great places to visit in or near Tri-Cities!

