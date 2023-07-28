Where is the Most Amazing, Remote Waterfall Everyone Should Visit in WA?

You know what they say, some things are worth the wait, a stunning waterfall is!

The state of Washington has several truly to experience. To get to most of the sites, may require hiking through rugged terrain, yet when arriving at the final destination, the sight of the tranquil sight is awesome! It's worth the hike!

I've only seen a few waterfalls in Washington, but I am truly intrigued by Waptus Falls.

According to Alltrails.com, it's a 17.4-mile out and back trail near Ronald, WA.

Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 7 h 31 min to complete. This is a popular trail for backpacking, camping, and hiking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The best times to visit this trail are April through October. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

Where is Waptus Falls?

Waptus Falls is located along the Waptus River in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. It's part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Waptus Lake is a freshwater lake near Cooper Lake and the Pacific Crest Trail. Pete Lake and Spectacle Lake are also nearby.

Note: Be prepared for mosquitoes.

When perusing reviews of the Waptus River Trail, the most mentions were of bugs and mosquitoes. Hikers recommend bringing bug spray and wearing long clothing. Overall, most folks enjoyed their experiences. It's great for backpacking, camping, and the views are stunning! Waptus Falls will be incredible! Watch the video from Coulee outdoors, below.

