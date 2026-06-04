Tri-Cities Deal of the Week: Water 2 Wine Cruise Lovers Won’t Want to Miss This

We have another great Seize-The-Deal offer that kicks off on Friday at 6:00 AM.

Columbia River Dining Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

You'll love Water 2 Wine Cruises.

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Tap the App for This Amazing Columbia River Cruise Deal

Step aboard Water2Wine Cruises in Richland. Whether you’re celebrating with our gourmet weekend brunch, enjoying a relaxing midday lunch, or winding down on a romantic three-hour dinner cruise, they have your perfect table on the water.

Cruise the scenic Columbia River, savor chef-prepared Northwest cuisine, and toast to the views with a glass of local wine.

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READ MORE: Here Are All Of This Week's Seize The Deal Values Up For Grabs

Tap the Station APP to seize your dining Deal of the week - Water 2 Wine Cruises in Richland. Come on board for a gourmet weekend Brunch, relaxing midday Lunch, or a romantic three-hour Dinner cruise.

Water 2 Wine has your perfect table on the water. Cruise the scenic Columbia River, savor chef-prepared Northwest cuisine, and toast to the views with a glass of local wine.

Seize this Dining Deal this Friday, June 5th, and get a 50-dollar e-Voucher for Water 2 Wine Cruises, for only 25 dollars! Tap the APP and seize the Dining Deal before it sells out.

Get more details here and save some money with Water 2 Wine Cruises.