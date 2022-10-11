Washington DOT Worker Helps Reunite Mama Bear And Her Cub

A Washington State Department Of Transportation employee jumped into action to save a stranded mama bear and her cub.



credit: WA DOT

Mama Bear And Her Cub Were Separated By The Highway, DOT Steps In

Washington DOT managed to get a video of the mama bear and her cub after a narrow escape from a busy highway and it's a wonderful reunion caught on tape.

It's a wonderful thing to see the two reunited, here is what occurred according to the Washington Department Of Transportation on their Facebook page

credit: WA DOT

Here are the details:

Our road workers are always ready to lend a helping hand, regardless of who needs the help. This afternoon John, one of our Blewett Pass maintenance workers, was on the south side of the pass when he noticed a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97. John pulled onto the shoulder and activated his truck-mounted message board to warn traffic to slow down for wildlife near the road.

Thankfully, the mom and cub were reunited and continued up into the mountains, hopefully well away from the road. Remember to keep a close eye out as there's a lot of migrating wildlife out there right now! And great job by John, thanks for stepping up to help a mom and kid in need!

We are glad to see a mama bear and her cub reunited, shout out to the Washington State Department Of Transportation employee for saving the day.

