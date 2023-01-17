Why Would Anyone Want to Visit Washtucna? Here are 5 Whys…

Canva

Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?

Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.

Visitors are encouraged to leave their mark on the bus and take photos to share on Facebook and Instagram.

Palouse Falls State Park is nearby.

The park offers three distinct views of the falls. The lower viewpoint provides a direct view; it is reached by a set of steps from the main day-use area adjacent to the parking lot. The second, at the end of a paved interpretive path, tells the story of the secluded canyon.

The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum is a must see experience, in Ritzville.

Whether you are partial to the tundra where polar bears roam or the savannah where lions and zebras coexist, you and your family will be able to learn all about the wildlife on display and how they thrive in the past, present, and future.

Lyons Ferry State Park is awesome for boating, fishing, and swimming.

Lyons Ferry is a fisherman's paradise, according to Teresa, bass, perch, walleye, steelhead, and salmon are plentiful. Bird watching is also popular.. You can also visit the Lyons Ferry Fish Hachery. The Google reviews are amazing.

Pretty happening hatchery. Tons of fish. Chinook, rainbow trout, and steelhead.-Shawnee Nelson

And, if you're looking for a place to stay:

Teresa recommends the Palouse Falls Inn Bed and Breakfast.

