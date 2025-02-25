Washington’s Reality TV Stars: From the Evergreen State to the Spotlight
Someone asked me the other day if I was the 'only reality TV star from Washington?'.
I hardly consider myself a 'Star' of anything! But I knew what she meant. I heard quite a few people in WA State had been on some TV show or another so I did a bit of research.
"Washington State is not only known for its stunning landscapes and tech innovation but also for producing some of the most iconic reality TV stars."
Former Survivor contestant Nick Brown was later elected attorney general for WA.
Brown's episodes of the now long-running CBS series aired in 2001.
One of the most notable names is Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, a Survivor: One World champion from Spokane.
Another standout is Chelsea Meissner, who won Survivor: One World and hails from Charleston. but spent significant time in Washington.
On The Bachelor franchise, Ashley Iaconetti, a Vancouver native , became a beloved figure on Bachelor in Paradise.
Meanwhile, Blake Horstmann, from Bailey, Colorado, but closely associated with Washington due to his time in Seattle, gained fame on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
Other Washington reality stars include Jillian Parker from Big Brother 19 (Seattle),
Taylor Lee from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (Seattle), and Elyse Umemoto from Survivor: South Pacific (Spokane).
Sanjaya Malaker from American Idol, was a 7th place contestant
I was happily surprised to see a very kind-worded write-up about my time on the Golden Bachelor. I don't know who to thank for this but it was so kind. I sure appreciate that!
Faith Martin: Benton City’s Star on The Golden Bachelor Season 1