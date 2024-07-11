Washington’s Best Homemade Ice Cream Might Be in Walla Walla

So my wife and I took a trip last fall for our anniversary to Walla Walla and we stumbled across possibly the best homemade ice cream in Washington State.

Have You Checked Out The Pine Cone Creamery In Walla Walla?

If you haven't walked the downtown of Walla Walla, you are missing out. There are plenty of things to see and check out and one of the places we checked out was Pine Cone Creamery on Colville Street.

Don't worry, this isn't a sales pitch but if you are headed to Walla Walla this summer, you might want to check out this little gem. My wife and I enjoyed their homemade flavors and I was surprised by the variety.

The Pine Cone Creamery has an amazing story to boot. Owners Rachel and Kory dreamed of opening up their ice cream shop and in 2020 they finally did it.

The cool thing is that you'll find a variety of daily flavors, specialty flavors that rotate, and even vegan offerings.

I just know that my wife and I enjoyed this little hole-in-the-wall gem in Walla Walla last year and nothing screams ice cream more than on these extra hot days. It might be worth a try.

You can check out the Pine Cone Creamery here.