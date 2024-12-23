Washingtonians: Your Next Best Job? The Wienermobile!

Job Opening: How You Can Drive The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile in WA State

The world-famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is hiring and it could be the job of a lifetime.



If you are a Washington State resident, you'll have to relocate to Chicago Illinois but we are talking about the Wienermobile here folks!

If you have wondered what it takes to be a driver for the Wienermobile, a new job listing just posted on the Oscar Meyer website.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visuals Getty Images for Oscar Meyer loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's the job description:

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile first hit the hot dog highways in 1936. Our 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has made it a mission to bring joy and smiles to people around the country even on their “wurst” of days. It is a Customer, Consumer, and Social Media superstar that drives traffic to stores/events and is a top content contributor in all forms of media. The Hotdoggers and Wienermobile offer Oscar Mayer an unparalleled competitive advantage, delivering incremental sales, merchandising, authorizations, and mutual goodwill.

The Hotdogger Program started in 1988 and was designed to hire and develop top-talent, grow future leaders of the company, and create gamechangers, innovators, and cultural champions.

The Hotdogger program is for individuals who are ready to deliver creative solutions on the Kraft Heinz journey to become the indispensable food company in North America.

Inside The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Annual General Meeting Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

Sounds pretty cool huh? You'll be traveling the country and seeing the sights, going to some pretty cool places including Washington State.

So why not go for it? Here's a link to the job opening APPLY HERE

Explore 5 of the Biggest Ranches in Washington State Here's our list of the biggest ranches in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals