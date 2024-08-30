Washingtonians: What the Heck Is Up With the Tip of Idaho?

When I was a kid, I was terrified about what was going on at the tip of Idaho.



The Tip Of Idaho Was Once Home To The Aryan Nations Hate Compound

I'll be the first to admit, that I'm a Northern Idaho fan since I grew up in Clarkston Washington, and Lewiston Idaho was right across the river from the ole' hometown.

For me, Northern Idaho is way more beautiful than Southern Idaho but I'm a little biased.

I saw a recent Reddit posting where the commentators were talking about what the heck goes on at the tip of Idaho and let me tell you, it was a dogpile of sorts

Growing up in the '80s, the #1 reason you might've wanted to avoid was Hayden Lake Idaho, home of the Neo-Nazi Aryan Nation compound. Some scary things were going on there.

The Neo-Nazis lasted until 2001 but almost 20 years of Nazi skinheads around the tip of Idaho made it a place of fear. The good news is the former compound was sold and turned over to the North Idaho College and has been deemed "Peace Park"

The Aryan Nations surrendered the compound after a 3.6 million dollar judgment after Victoria Keenan and her son, Jason, were attacked by Aryan Nations guards in 1999 according to Wikipedia.

Hayden Lake's natural beauty is now considered a great destination for tourists but for me as a kid, I was terrified to go there.

The original Reddit post asked the question: Is the tip of Idaho that bad?

