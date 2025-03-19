Washingtonians: Delete These 5 Dangerous Text Numbers ASAP!

It's amazing how scams are taking over everything even in Washington State.



Don’t Hit Send! 5 Hazardous Texts Every Washingtonian Should Delete Today

I don't have a landline anymore and I'm even on the DO NOT CALL registry with my smartphone but it's amazing how scammers continue to get through with texts and calls.

I don't even pick up my phone these days because I get so many, are you in the same boat?

So the big one going around Tri-Cities is the Toll Highway/Bridge scam and I just got a text from (572) 242-7259 about EZ pass and not paying to park. It's one of those texts you delete and you don't follow the links.

So here are five numbers that you'll want to immediately delete if you get texts from these dangerous scam numbers.

Scams are now going beyond just IRS or Social Security scams, we are seeing scams from parking to subscriptions to toll bridges - don't fall for these scams as it could cost you a bunch of money.

One of the things I do is I don't pick up a number I don't recognize and I don't follow any links in a text.

I go to the original website like my bank or social security and I don't text the scammers back I delete the texter and block them so I don't click on the link by accident.

The best thing you can do is protect yourself especially from the five numbers listed about.

