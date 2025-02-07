Washingtonians: Avoid Storing These 5 Items in Your Garage

As an avid comic book collector, the one thing I don't do is store my books in a cold damp garage.



Here's Our Top Five No Go Items For Storing In The Garage

In Washington State, our state is so diverse when it comes to the seasons.

The west side is wet and rainy where living in the Columbia Basin like I do is hot and humid summers to deal with.

Get our free mobile app

So I thought I'd compile five items that you shouldn't store in the garage in Washington State and I bet you'll be surprised by my list:

Washingtonians: 5 Items You Don’t Want To Store in Your Garage Here are five things you don't want to store in your garage, a few of these items might surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, there were some surprises on the list of what not to store in the garage.

If you are a collectibles fan like I am, the best thing you can do for those items is not to store them in your garage.

Can you think of any other item you wouldn't store in the garage, feel free to add to my list below.

7 Odd Things Can’t You Ship Through the Mail in Washington State These 7 items are a big no-no for shipping in the mail. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals