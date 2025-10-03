Wildfire Season Lingers in Washington Despite Cooler Weather

You'd think with the cooler weather, Washington State would see a slowdown in wildfires, but several are still raging in our state.

Major Fires Still Active in Cascades and Central Washington

According to the Washington Smoke Blog, major fires such as Labor Mountain (37,238 acres, 7% contained), Lower Sugarloaf (39,594 acres, 48% contained), and Wildcat (~14,316 acres, 6% contained) are still active and generating smoke across the region.

In the Cascade region, along I-90, near Cle Elum, and in the Yakima Valley, firefighters continue to contend with drifting smoke, particularly during overnight and morning hours when stable air traps pollutants near the surface.

Firefighters Struggle With Rugged Terrain and Limited Containment

The Smoke Blog notes that recent rain in western Washington may ease conditions around some fires (like Bear Gulch), but the fires east of the Cascades remain in rugged terrain and resist suppression.

The Department of Natural Resources is advising people to monitor smoke forecasts, limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak smoke periods, and follow guidance from local health and emergency agencies.

Cle Elum and Wenatchee continue to be hot spots for bad air quality as we start into October.

Just when you thought that the wildfire season was done, several fires continue to burn, making for a longer-than-usual wildfire season here in Washington State.

Hopefully, the fall season will bring rain and snow in the higher elevations to help put out some of the fires that are still in the higher elevations of our state.

