Washington’s Westernmost Town in the 48 Contiguous States Is Famous

So if you are looking for a gorgeous place to visit in Washington State that is famous for its location, you might want to check out Neah Bay Washington.



Can You Travel To The Westernmost Town In Washington State?

What makes Neah Bay so special you say? Besides being gorgeous, Neah Bay has a claim to fame that you might not be aware of.

credit: elvis spaddy-unsplash credit: elvis spaddy-unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

So as they say location is everything, Neah Bay is famous because it's the westernmost town in the United States. During the summer months, Neah Bay is a popular fishing area for sports fishermen.

Neah Bay sits right along the Canada-US border making it the westernmost town in the United States.

There is lots to do and see especially if you want to fish and check out the Makah Museum showcasing the artifacts from a Makah village partly buried by a mudslide around 1750

By Dicklyon - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70851944 By Dicklyon - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70851944 loading...

You can also explore and hike the Cape Trail or stay at Hobuck Beach. A claim to fame of Neah Bay is that you'll find some of the best halibut fishing in the PNW there.

The United States Coast Guard is also located at Neah Bay and it also houses an emergency tug boat to rescue disabled ships in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

So Neah Bay is famous for its location in the United States but as you can see, there are plenty of other reasons to visit this little gem town in Washington State.

8 Lost Ghost Towns in Washington Looking to see a piece of history? Pack up for a road trip and check out these Washington ghost towns. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals