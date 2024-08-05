Considering less than a third of women hold leadership positions in the United States, It's good to see women in Washington state are paving the way for future female CEO's.

Washington State ranks 14th on The Best States for Women in Business.

We've come a long way in this country for future opportunities and gender equity. But, we aren't there yet!

When I think back to how things were two decades ago, I wouldn't have imagined the progress that has catapulted Washington to rank #14

I'm proud to say Washington has many women-owned long-standing businesses in the Tri-Cities!

The study by Wix.com analyzed female-to-male ratios across management occupations, top executives, and financial managers as well as business survival rates and more, to assess which states offer the most opportunities for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Vermont leads the best state for female entrepreneurs, boasting the highest female-to-male ratio in management roles. Massachusets and Rhode Island were rated the top three. Washington came in at #14 followed by Wyoming,

Which States are the worst for women in business

Women looking to start a business or make equal pay for a position should avoid the top three states for the Worst ranking the study suggests. Those three states are Ohio, South Dakota, and Indiana.

Still, I say the cream always rises to the top! I think every study should be taken with a grain of salt. If you happen to live in a state not 'Business Women Friendly' don't let that hinder your goals or dreams of making it one!

The Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference is Washington's largest career and professional development event for women, drawing over 500 conference participants held September 24th at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

