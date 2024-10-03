Washingtonians, Please Don’t Scramble for Toilet Paper

Washingtonians, Don't Scramble for Toilet Paper During Port Strike

A port strike has people scrambling for toilet paper and experts say there is no need for hysteria and mass buying of TP again.

WA Experts Say That Panic Buying Of Toilet Paper Does More Damage Than Good

According to Yahoo News:

45,000 union workers went on strike when negotiations for a new contract broke down, shutting down 36 East and Gulf Coast ports. It was the first International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) strike since 1977.

The problem is this sets the stage for "panic" buying just like we saw during the pandemic, especially for toilet paper.

We may have to pay more for items during the strike because it can affect both East and West coasts but the items most likely you'll pay a little more for are bananas, alcohol, seafood, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cars, auto parts, and machinery parts.

So experts are saying scrambling to stock up on toilet paper could do more damage than good.

90% of our toilet paper is made in factories in the good ole USA

The biggest toilet paper providers are based in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and the toilet paper comes from trains and trucks not the ports of America.

The good news is that if people don't panic buy, there will be plenty of toilet paper for everyone.

I do recall during the pandemic when I couldn't find any toilet paper, I took a roll from the radio station and it was like using sandpaper so let's not do that again people.

You can read more about the strike and toilet paper pain buying here.

