Washington Teen Found In Michigan With Convicted Sex Offender

A missing Washington teen was found in Michigan with a convicted sex offender.

The 14-year old girl was reported missing out of Mount Vernon on January 6th. On Wednesday, Police found the teen safe in South Haven Michigan.

The teen reportedly had been chatting with the man on social media platforms.

The Mount Vernon Police Department received information that the teen used a rideshare service ordered by a man named "Keith." Investigators were able to identify the ride and "Keith," who ordered the ride to his address.

Keith Freerksen, 30, was taken into custody and the girl's parents were contacted.

Keith Freerksen is now facing nine charges.

Two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime

One count of criminal sexual conduct 1st degree

Three counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree

One count accosting a child for immoral purposes

If Keith Freerksen is convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. The other felonies can have him in prison for 4 to 20 years. Freerksen was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in Florida in 2017.

