Cities all over Washington have big property tax levies on the ballot this year. How are Tri-Citians feeling about it? Not so good.

Seattle has a transportation levy, a levy to modernize the fire department in Tacoma, and a levy to pay for public safety and libraries in Everett.

Here on the East side of the mountains

Sales tax The minimum combined sales tax rate is 8.7%, which includes the state, county, and city rates. The state rate is 6.5%, the county rate is 0%, and the Tri-Cities rate is 2.2%. However, the exact rate for a specific address may be higher.

School taxes The Kennewick School District's Educational Programs & Operations Levy (EP&O) tax rate for 2024 is $1.52 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The state also collects Basic Education levies, with a combined rate of $2.20 for 2024. This includes $1.43 for Part 1 and $0.77 for Part 2.

Fire districts

Some fire districts in the area have asked voters to approve levy lid lifts. For example, Walla Walla District 5 is seeking a $1.38 increase, which they estimate would cost an additional $4 per month for a $300,000 home.

Get our free mobile app

We all know taxes are necessary for City Services in our Tri-Cities area. It's an important funding source, including sales and use taxes. Property and road taxes, utility and gambling, and admissions taxes.

Help with questions about Taxes

The Richland Washington Dept of Revenue can answer a lot of your tax questions.

Finley School District The Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy will collect $1,430,000 in 2024, with an estimated tax rate of $2.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The levy will affect all schools and grade levels in the district.

Othello School District The EP&O Levy will collect $2,825,000 in 2024. The levy funds important programs and opportunities in the schools.

Richland School District The EP&O Levy is $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The levy funds art, music, and physical education programs, athletic programs, extracurricular activities, and school supplies. The levy also pays for a third high school, safety and improvements at older schools, and staff training. What's happening in Pasco School District The Pasco School District welcomed 18,795 students for the 2023-24 school year. The district, which oversees a general operating budget of $313.4 million, was finishing up previous bond-approved projects earlier this year. I've often heard people talking about the rise in property making mortgage payments steep for homeowners. The City assessor handles that valuation, and you do have the option to appeal if your home asses for more than you think it should.

However, if you decide to sell your home, I'll bet you won't argue with the higher value. So we have to keep an honest perspective.

As far as education levies in your district. Often people of retirement age ask "Why should I approve tax levies when I don't even have kids in school?' My thought is...'Because enough people approved levies when you were in school, so it's time to return the favor!'

Still, we are paying high taxes and bringing home less in our paychecks! I don't think anyone will argue that point. Are we tired of it? Yes, will we revolt? Probably not although we sure feel like it sometimes.

What If I Can't Afford My Taxes

There are resources available for those struggling with tax debt

Property Taxes by State: The USA's Lowest and Highest Finding the home of your dreams, settling down, and raising a family with a great yard and a white picket fence. Every fairy tale needs a villain, and the American Dream has property tax. WalletHub recently ranked the 50 and the District of Columbia to determine which state has the highest property tax in the United States. Let's start from the lowest and finish with America's highest state property tax. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow