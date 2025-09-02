Major Retail Chains Closing Stores in Washington State This September

September is kicking off in Washington State, and it's a bummer after Labor Day that several retail giants are closing their doors.

Which Washington Stores Are Shutting Down This Month? Here’s Our Complete List

It's our updated list for retail closings as we head into September 2025.

One of the biggest closures comes from At Home, the popular home décor and furniture retailer.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced that it would close nearly 30 stores by September 30, with Washington included on the list.

2 stores in Washington, Bellingham on 1001 E. Sunset Drive, and Union Gap (Yakima Valley) at 2530 Rudkin Road are closing by the end of September 2025

Clearance sales are already underway, offering up to 30% off storewide with all sales final.

Next up is Rite Aid. It continues to shrink its footprint. Following its filing for a second Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, the pharmacy chain will close 27 Washington locations in September.

These closures are part of a larger plan that has already shuttered hundreds of Rite Aid stores nationwide, as the company struggles with mounting debt and increased competition.

For the Tri-Cities, I've seen our Kennewick store convert into a CVS Pharmacy, and from what I know, more are on the way here in the Columbia Basin.

The big news is that Kroger-owned brands Fred Meyer and QFC have announced six store closures in Western Washington.

Finally, Claire’s is also cutting back, with 291 Claire’s and Icing stores closing nationwide by September 7. Redmond Town Center and Factoria Mall have already announced closures.

So as we head into September, don't be surprised if you see these and more retailers closing more stores in Washington State.

