Washington State’s Scariest Halloween Night Murder Still Unsolved

Halloween is fast approaching and even though it remains a fun and safe holiday for most people, it can be frightening because of its terror and horror themes.



Seattle's Arpana Jinaga Was Murdered On Halloween Night In 2008

One of the most mysterious and scariest Halloween nights occurred in Washington State back in 2008 and the murder still remains unsolved.

You might know the story already but if you don't, it's a sad reminder that evil lurks around every corner, even on Halloween.

On the night of October 31st, 2008—Halloween—a 24-year-old Seattle woman named Arpana Jinaga had plans to attend a party at her apartment complex.

She and several neighbors had decorated their apartments and opened their doors to guests who wandered from unit to unit throughout the evening.

Around 3 a.m., Arpana was last seen returning to her apartment. Tragically, it would be the last time anyone saw her alive.

A few days later, a neighbor discovered her apartment in disarray, with the front door kicked in.

The neighbor discovered Jinaga's body inside, doused in motor oil and scrubbed with bleach.

Going forward, that meant every guest who attended the Halloween party became a potential suspect. Police focused on two individuals in particular due to their criminal history, connections with Arpana, and DNA evidence found at the scene.

Yet, despite a trial that dragged on for nearly a decade, the murder of Arpana Jinaga remains unsolved to this day.

Several YouTube creators have dived into the mystery of Arpana Jinaga but sadly the case remains unsolved today.

If you do know something, you can always reach out and contact the Seattle Police Department.

