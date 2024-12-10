Washington State’s Own “Truck Eating” Bridge is Terrifying

Washington State's Own "Truck Eating" Bridge is Scary Stuff

There's a famous bridge in Washington State that loves to eat trucks, and it's not a joke



I've seen some crazy videos on YouTube on the infamous "Can Opener" bridge called the Norfolk Southern–Gregson Street Overpass. It's also known as the 11-foot-8 Bridge or the Can Opener Bridge, is a railroad bridge in Durham, North Carolina and it's on wreck #184 - there is even an automated sign that tells you to turn around if you are overweight and drivers keep plowing into it.

So is it possible that Washington State has its own " Can Opener" bridge? I discovered we have one right here in the Evergreen State.

It's so infamous that it has a sign that says "I Eat Trucks"

The sign hopefully will keep people from driving under the bridge but like the "can opener" bridge, people don't seem to be paying attention until it's too late.

The City of Kirkland's "Truck Eating" bridge is along Kirkland Avenue. Its height is 11 feet 6 inches and the standard clearance for a bridge is 14 feet. It would cost millions to raise the bridge so the old railroad bridge stays for now.

Residents put up a colorful sign to warn drivers and some drivers still seem to hit it on occasion.

The bridge has become a landmark and tourist attraction but if truck drivers were smart, they'd heed the sign and go the other direction.

