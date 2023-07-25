Washington State’s Oldest High School Is Next to the Tri-Cities

Where Is The Oldest High School Located At In Washington State?

If you are a history buff or a fan of Little House on The Prairie, when you think of old high schools in the old West, you think of those one-room type of schools.



The Oldest High School In Washington State Opened Up In 1881

When you think of Washington State, you might think that some of the oldest high schools are on the west side of the state but you'll be surprised to find that the oldest high school in the state is a lot closer to the Tri-Cities.

My first thought, if asked, would be Walla Walla due to Whitman's settling in the area but the oldest high school in the state is some miles away from Walla Walla as well.

The oldest high school in the state of Washington is Dayton High School.

Dayton High School opened up in 1881 according to historylink.org and an article by John and Lorie Stucke:

The first class was 44 kids with only five completing the first year of school. Teachers were paid $80 a month and at the first graduation in 1885, kids graduated but no diplomas were handed out.

It's hard to imagine how different school was back in the 1800s but Dayton High School has stood the test of time.

The school has celebrated its 100-year anniversary and looks poised to last another 100 years. You can check out more history facts about Dayton High School in Washington State here.

